‘Funny how Handy Grandma thinks she can demand anything’: Lauren Boebert demands proof of life from Joe Biden while Americans demand proof of frontal lobe from her

The MAGA camp is not taking Joe Biden‘s decision to step down from the 2024 race for president nearly as well as one might expect.

Considering they’ve been calling for him to step back and retire already for actual months, you’d think the likes of Lauren Boebert would be overjoyed in the wake of Biden’s big announcement, but no. They can’t just be content, after building a following around their impotent outrage, so they’re now pivoting to new talking points, and Biden is still somehow at the core of their complaints.

This time it’s over whether or not the man is breathing at all, it seems. Boebert, perhaps the far-right’s sorriest excuse for a Representative, is leading the charge, and going all-in on demanding “proof of life” from the 81-year-old political pillar.

I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm.



He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out.



Hiding is completely unacceptable. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

She tweeted out as much in the wake of Biden’s big announcement, and added on her demands that Biden “get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out,” and even tacked on that “hiding is completely unacceptable.”

Not sure why Boebert thinks he’s hiding, when Biden has already informed the world that he’ll address the nation later this week, but okay. More importantly, her demand comes at the perfect time. Biden is now a lame duck president, which means that our 46th Commander-in-Chief — a man who already gave “no f**ks given” a new name — officially has zero reason to buy into the BS. He’s not seeking re-election, his career as a politician is officially in its final months, and there’s nothing anyone can do to make him care about all the far-right “malarkey.”

Besides all that, what exactly does Boebert even want, a photo of Biden posing with today’s newspaper? The phrasing of her demand is singularly unhinged, and leans so hard on bombastic language that it goes full circle. Instead of actually inciting anything akin to outrage or concern for the president, it summons those exact same emotions regarding Boebert. Is this woman okay? Does she know where she is?

It’s all supremely absurd, and that fact wasn’t lost on a single soul. Responses to Boebert’s harebrained post vary from irate to simply confused, but one sentiment reigns supreme: “No one cares what you demand.” Not a single impact will come from Bobo’s empty command, but at least her “childish demands are precious” to witness.

Funny how Handy Grandma thinks she can demand anything. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) July 22, 2024

Your disrespect is completely unacceptable. No one cares about what you want, Bobo. Take a seat until we call for you. ✌🏽 — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) July 22, 2024

Boebert’s tweet even sparked comparisons to Trump, who was all but unseen in the lead-up to the attempt on his life. If we’re going to lean into absurd political conspiracy theories, we may as well take a second look at that.

Chill out the hysteria. He said he'll speak soon to us. — Let's Go Brandon (@ChocFudge454545) July 22, 2024

There are plenty of reasons behind Biden’s continued reclusiveness, but even if he was proudly traipsing up and down Pennsylvania avenue Boebert and her ilk wouldn’t be happy. There’s nothing the man can do that will ever satisfy them, but I suspect one commenter is correct in their assessment of Biden’s absence. Its not because he’s scared, or ill, or — as Boebert seems to believe — dead, but rather because “Yesterday, was National Ice Cream day. Joe is still recovering from this.”

It all finally makes sense.

