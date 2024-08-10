‘Biden Crime Family’s massive pay-to-play scheme’: Marjorie Taylor Greene foams at the mouth with recycled lies about Jan. 6 ‘nonviolence’ and Hunter Biden’s ‘corrupt millions’

“If you repeat a lie often enough, it will eventually become the truth” is a phrase often linked to one notorious propaganda minister from a century ago. Marjorie Taylor Greene is certainly no stranger to this tactic.

In her latest Twitter rant, she’s rehashing the tired old talking points about the “Biden Crime Family” and their supposed “pay-to-play scheme.” She also takes potshots at Hunter Biden for his alleged corruption and drug use. Let’s unpack this a bit. Hunter Biden is indeed embroiled in a legal battle over tax evasion and questionable international dealings. It’s true, U.S. prosecutors have accused him of accepting money from a Romanian oligarch, aiming to influence U.S. government agencies — a serious charge, with Hunter’s trial set for a courtroom drama this fall. Not a great look, to be sure. Despite Congressional probes, no actual wrongdoing by Hunter Biden has been uncovered yet.

What the DOJ is only just now alleging against Hunter Biden follows the work @GOPOversight has done to expose the corruption of the Biden Crime Family’s massive pay-to-play scheme.



Joe Biden enriched his family beyond their wildest dreams by allowing Hunter Biden and other Biden… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2024

Greene’s verbal vomit also omits a crucial spice: Evidence directly linking Joe Biden to these alleged misdeeds. President Biden has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and there is no evidence that he used his office to enrich his family, despite Greene’s baseless claims of a “pay-to-play scheme.”

You need some new material. Time for you to buy into a new conspiracy. This one is terribly old and boring. MAGA is weirdly obsessed with Hunter’s junk. What did you do with the pictures of him you showed in Congress? Do they hang in your bedroom now? — mayaNH (@1mayanh) August 9, 2024

Interestingly, Greene seems to have no problem turning a blind eye to the blatant nepotism and conflicts of interest that plagued the Trump administration. There was Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who served as senior advisors to the president while simultaneously raking in millions from their private business ventures. Or how about Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who continued to operate the Trump Organization while their father was in office, leading to numerous accusations of foreign governments attempting to curry favor with the president by staying at his properties. In 2017 and 2018, the Trump Organization generated over $100 million in income from these foreign assets.

Greene just doesn’t stop here– she also manages to downplay the Jan. 6th Capitol riot as “nonviolent.” Five people died as a result of that insurrection, including a police officer. Over 140 officers were injured, some severely. Rioters smashed windows, broke down doors, and vandalized offices. They erected a gallows and chanted “Hang Mike Pence.” In what world is that “nonviolent?” Perhaps someone should revoke Marjorie’s Twitter privileges until she learns the difference between fact and fiction. But expecting intellectual honesty from her is like expecting a dog not to chase its own tail.

It’s high time more folks like Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) put a muzzle on Greene’s never-ending verbal diarrhea. Because really, it shouldn’t take a freshman congresswoman to hold Greene accountable. The fact that Greene is still in office is a damning indictment of the GOP’s complete lack of integrity.

