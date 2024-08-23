Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Picture of the year! Of the decade maybe!’: A powerful moment captured during Kamala Harris’ DNC speech is making jaws DROP

"This is an historic photo... Mark my word."
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 08:40 am

This may seem like an unlikely message to take away from the DNC, four nights of the Democrats’ best and brightest running rings round the Republican Party with their rhetoric, but sometimes pictures can speak louder than words.

Recommended Videos

After sizzling speeches from the likes of Jasmine Crockett, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris had her work cut out for her when concluding the convention on Thursday, but the Vice President unsurprisingly rose to the occasion. As she accepted the party’s endorsement to replace Joe Biden as candidate for the first time, Harris delivered a passionate plea to the people of America, urging voters to help her pave “a new way forward” instead of returning to the “chaos and calamity” of Donald Trump.

And yet as impressive as Harris’ words were, the most impactful and instantly iconic moment from the DNC’s final night was a single image which started circulating like wildfire on social media in real-time. The breathtakingly composed shot depicts Harris’s own great-niece, Amara, sitting in the front row and looking up at her auntie as she officially starts her bid to become the first female president in American history.

The acres of meaning baked into this photo — the way it perfectly captures how Kamala’s potential rise to power will inspire young girls, particularly young women of color, of Amara’s generation to follow in her footsteps — is leaving the folks of X in awe. As powerful as all the words we’ve heard across the DNC have been, it’s this photograph that really brings into focus just how much it would mean for the future of the country if Harris is elected this November.

As one over-emotional tweeter put it, “Picture of the year! Of the decade maybe! Of this century?????”

Some are predicting this image — which comes from photographer Todd Heisler of The New York Times — could go down in history.

“The defining image of this era,” as actor Jon Cryer predicts? We’ll have to see.

Eight-year-old Amara Ajagu got her own moment on stage at the DNC’s final night, with she and her sister Leela, 6, appearing alongside Kerry Washington to educate everybody on the correct way to pronounce their great-aunt’s name (Amara and Leela are the granddaughters of Kamala’s younger sister, Maya Harris). This moment only intensified the all-round Scandal nostalgia of the DNC, as the image of Amara and Kamala ironically mirrors the final shot of the Kerry Washington series itself.

“Imagine the impression on this little girl, this moment will carry of her Auntie accepting the Democratic Presidential nomination, for her entire life,” one tweeter noted. In many ways, then, this photo speaks to exactly what Harris discussed in her speech, when alluding to her historic status in the annals of presidential candidates. “Never let anyone tell you who you are,” she said, to the thousands gathered in attendance. “You show them who you are.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter