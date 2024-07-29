‘They need to stop lying,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who literally makes a living peddling falsehoods

Another day, another senseless keyboard-bashing session courtesy of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Presumably panicking over the rapid ascent of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the Trump loyalist has recently been particularly active on social media.

From taking it upon herself to speak for all Democrats voters to needlessly involving herself in the resignation of Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, Greene has made a strong case for limits to be imposed on the number of posts people share online. Now, the Congresswoman has returned to her favorite medium X (actually maybe her second-favorite, after TruthSocial) to deliver what many are calling a masterclass in hypocrisy, declaring that the media “need to stop lying.”

Greene shared the message in response to a clip showing various media outlets referring to Harris’ supposed job title as the border czar both before and after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

Kamala Harris was the border czar and now the Democrats and the media are lying saying she never had that title in order to protect her because she failed so badly at that job.



Watch this video, they need to stop lying.



pic.twitter.com/WcXPqMTBHv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 25, 2024

For Greene, the clip is evidence that “Democrats and the media are lying saying [Harris] never had that title in order to protect her because she failed so badly at that job.” Like any comment from Greene, it requires some unpacking. While it’s true that the term border czar was used in reference to Harris’ role addressing the surge of Central American migrants in 2021, the White House never bestowed Harris with that official title.

The term never appeared in documents regarding Harris’ immigration duties, but it stuck and has since become the subject of a line of attack against Harris in her nascent presidential campaign. So much so that Trump labeled the vice president the border czar six times during a recent rally in North Carolina, showcasing the campaign’s latest on-the-nose line of attack.

Of course, Greene is one such attacker riding the coattails of this misinformation, saying the media is lying despite her proven history of peddling enough falsehoods to constitute a fictional novel. Among other conspiracies, Greene has supported lies regarding Biden’s supposed death, the involvement of “Jewish space lasers” in the California wildfires, and the debunked theory that the 2018 Parkland shooting was staged.

Oh, she also claimed to have seen angel wings in the moments before the assassination attempt on Trump, and that the Biden team was behind the shooting. With such a lie-filled track record, social media users have pointed out Greene’s hypocrisy in claiming the media is lying, with one user swiftly debunking her claims. “It’s a lie to say that Biden named her border czar, because he never did,” they wrote, “If he had you would be posting confirmation of his own words.”

The media is shifting because they picked up and used the GOP language that never came from Biden himself. It's a lie to say that Biden named her border czar, because he never did. If he had you would be posting confirmation of his own words. They don't exist. pic.twitter.com/DgjhZBxOqc — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) July 25, 2024

“You are doing what you always do, Greene,” another user quipped. In any case, we’re sure Greene’s Harris-fuelled freakout will only continue to get more outlandish, so we must offer our deepest prayers to her keyboard before it’s senselessly bashed yet again.

