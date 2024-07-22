‘TEN MILLION illegal alien invasion’: Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has done nothing of significance since being in office, is already trying to disqualify Kamala Harris

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been the United States representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district since 2021. How that happened, we’ll never know. During that time, she has done absolutely nothing of significance and has mainly been a relentlessly vitriolic, conspiracy-spinning, antagonistic, demonic, grinning nightmare creature.

She also supports Donald Trump — a literally impeached felon with a history of questionable (to say the least) political, financial, sexual, and discriminative behavior.

Therefore, it is hilarious and ironic that she’s already trying to disqualify Kamala Harris from the 2024 presidential race before the vice president has even entered it. Greene believes Harris either caused a “TEN MILLION illegal alien invasion” into America or failed to secure the American border — again, a reminder that she supports Trump, who infamously and emphatically was unable to build THE WALL that would, apparently, have prevented it all.

There was a mixed reaction to her blissfully ignorant stupidity.

How did X react?

Kamala Harris is one of two things:



1. The architect of the TEN MILLION illegal alien invasion into America…or



2. The total and complete failure who couldn’t secure the border.



The first is treason.



Both are disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/EGKNcpTR8N — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 21, 2024

The usual far-right sycophants chimed in. One clueless buffoon wrote, “Kamala Harris got countless innocent Americans k*lled by abandoning our border. Kamala doesn’t deserve four more years, she deserves life in prison,” and another said, “She is never going to be president.”

Thankfully, most people weren’t complete clowns, and they gave Green the responses her foolishness warranted, with one writing, “More of the rhetoric you claimed endangered Trump’s life.”

Another sensible person commented, “Border crossings are the lowest in 3 years. Find something new to cry about.” Another said, “Thanks for weighing in Marge. Not a news story goes by that we don’t get your take. Terrible every time.” One got straight to the point and said, “Someone’s shook.”

To really push home the fact that most people think Greene is a moron, another user said, “Cry harder. She’s only raised $30M in 4 hours,” another wrote, “Wow you wear your fear on your sleeve. MAGA is in tears and we find it hilarious 😂” and another replied, “You think we don’t expect you to try and pin this border crisis on Kamala? Y’all spent 3 out of the 4 quarters here trashing Joe Biden for it. Nice try.”

The best response was arguably from someone who posted a meme of Greene side-by-side with a blowup doll and the caption “Same IQ.” That is correct.

Suffice it to say that if anyone isn’t fit for any political position, it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s a nasty, clueless, hypocritical dunce — and it’s satisfying to see that the vast majority of X users aren’t standing for it.

