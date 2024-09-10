‘You have THE contagious laugh’: The best laugh you’ll ever hear is somehow a cross of SpongeBob, a creaky door, and a buzzing fly

Some laughs are simply too contagious to resist, a gift given to those meant to bring light into other humans’ lives.

Recommended Videos

We all hope to win the honor of an infectious laugh, but not everyone is so lucky. While the rest of us are chortling through our latest giggle-fest solo, however, TikToker @janssycastro is splitting sides every time she utters so much as a hiccup of laughter.

The content creator self-labels her utterly infectious laugh as “ugly,” but in reality it’s just the opposite. It’s certainly unexpected, but it will also hands-down, no argument, 1000% make you laugh in return. And what more can one ask for than a laugh so utterly side-splitting that no one can help but join in?

Take a listen for yourself if you don’t believe me, but be warned — this is the definition of a contagious laugh. Something so unexpected, so utterly amusing, that it ignites merriment the instant it hits our ears.

Now you can sit here and pretend you didn’t laugh right along with her, but we both know you’re lying. And if you took the time to peruse the comment section of her mega-viral video, in which people revel in the opportunity to crack jokes about her “SpongeBob laugh in slo-mo” and you still claimed to keep a straight face, you’d be lying even more.

Accurately pinned as “a mix between a scream and a wheeze,” Castro’s laugh is quickly classified as a million things by commenters, from a buzzing fly to that stick toy from the ‘90s that throatily whined every time you flipped it back and forth. Requests to make the glorious sound an official TikTok audio came flooding in as well, as people demanded the ability to switch out their ringtones for the funniest sound you’ll hear for weeks.

Castro’s laugh is an actual gift, and one that people soundly thanked her for in the responses to her video. It’s unceasingly funny, and it spreads joy to whomever hears it. That, all by itself, is a massive special power, and it comes with legitimate health benefits to boot. We all know the phrase “laughter is the best medicine,” and — while that’s not necessarily always accurate — it does have a lot of truth to it.

The short-term benefits of a good giggle-session include stimulation of the organs, soothing of tensions, and the activation and then reset of your stress response. The result is overall relaxation, but the benefits of laughter actually go much deeper. Long-term, a healthy relationship with laughter can actually improve your immune system, relieve pain, improve your quality of life and overall outlook, and, of course, it improves your mood. And a better mood is a benefit all on its own.

I’m certainly in a better mood after hearing Castro chuckle her way through a makeup tutorial and several charming hangouts with friends, and I can bet you are too. It’s easy to forget how much good something as small as a laugh can do, but the TikToker is a perfect reminder. The world is hard, the times are unprecedented, and stress is a shared human experience. Through it all, you can make someone’s day better — and body healthier — and all it takes is a little laughter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy