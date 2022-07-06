Director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is out Friday. It brings back Natalie Portman after years of her Jane Foster being away and, the acclaimed actress says she enjoyed her time working with him so much she wants to carry his style to other projects.

“His requirement that every take be different and new and fresh is something I hope I get to bring into every project I work on. Taika was pretty gutsy about just letting us seriously change the plot because of certain choices we made in the scene and certain places we decided to go. Some of it was right and some of it was not right. Some of it ended up in the film, some of it did not, but it was pretty incredible to get to play and to get to have that latitude in the emotional stuff, as well as the comedic stuff.”

The Oscar-winner makes the comments about the boss on her latest movie in an article published by IndieWire today. In the piece Portman also says a lot was cut from the latest Chris Hemsworth-led adventure and her friendship with Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson offscreen made the experience of making the film more of a joy than it would have been without her presence.

“Well, I was very, very lucky to have worked with Tessa before. We had worked on Annihilation before and then have been very close afterwards for the past several years. So to come on set and have this really good friend there already, who also had experience working with Taika on Thor: Ragnarok who kind of let me know kind of what the vibe was on set, what the style was, that was really, really wonderful thing to have.”

Thor: Love and Thunder currently has a 71 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.