NBA star LeBron James is rolling-on-the-floor laughing over actor’s Diddy ‘freak offs’ joke

It’s amazing how emojis can relay certain emotions or reactions when you’re in no mood to explain in sentences. Using these small chat icons when posting on social media or replying to messages has now become a norm, and LeBron James sure knows what emoji to use after hearing Damon Wayans Jr. make a joke out of Diddy’s infamous white parties.

The NBA star couldn’t contain himself after he heard the actor and comedian referenced Diddy’s “freak offs” during an appearance on The Lamorning After Podcast earlier this week. Wayans casually joked about these alleged drug-fueled orgies that allegedly took place at the music mogul’s parties when he recalled his experience at three years old attending one of Eddie Murphy’s yacht parties in the ’80s. He even made a sly nod at the baby oil controversy surrounding the music producer.

“Eddie Murphy used to have yacht parties, not freak-offs. Yeah, it was before freak-offs, it was before baby oil,” the comedian can be heard saying in the clip shared by The Art of Dialogue on X, much to the amusement of hosts Lamorne Morris and Kyle Shevrin.

Wayans then recalled a funny encounter he had with actor Emmanuel Lewis, whom he initially thought was a child dressed in a suit because of the actor’s height. He stands just 4 feet and 3 inches tall. The comedian vividly remembered how, as he puts it, “harassed” Lewis back then, as he followed him around trying to mimic his walk and trying on his shoes. All the while, he was wondering why the Webster star was talking big words and speaking to the other guests like a grown up.

“Me as a baby, I’m looking at this dude I’m just like ‘bro who gave this n***** a suit?’ So I keep looking at him and he comes over and he’s like playing with my cheeks or whatever and I’m like ‘I had to play with his cheeks.'”

“Basically I was just harassing him the whole time.”

In response, Lebron reacted with a series of rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis. But it’s unclear if he is laughing at Wayans Jr.’s story or at the Diddy “freak offs” joke. It’s likely he was reacting to the story as it’s pretty hilarious, especially if you don’t know who Lewis is. Given it happened when the Poppa’s House star was just three, then he probably didn’t know whose cheeks he was pinching.

Some over at X also found the “before freak offs” interjection interesting. One commented: “Hilarious” and another marveled at the actor’s remarkable memory at three: “He got a food memory. Dude said I was 2 or 3 and gave a detailed story.”

Before freak offs, before baby oil 😭 — The Real (@TheRealGrindNY) October 27, 2024

Diddy has been accused of sex trafficking and racketeering amid these “freak offs” he allegedly orchestrated at his infamous star-studded “white parties.” Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, and other A-listers and celebrities from both the entertainment and the music industry attended these parties.

LeBron on IG live with P. Diddy



“Ain’t no party like a diddy party.”



😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/MuEbwbkLqS — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) March 28, 2024

Some have even questioned whether the basketball player was a Diddy partygoer after an unearthed old Instagram Live clip showed him telling the rapper, “Everybody knows there ain’t no party like a Diddy party.” Truly, the Bad Boy Records founder, 54, was known for throwing the best parties from from 1998 to 2009, because as his previous publicist revealed, he “was obsessed with power and staying famous.” LeBron can easily rub shoulders with the rich and famous, but there’s no evidence to suggest that he was ever ant any of Diddy’s parties.

