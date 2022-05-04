Neil Patrick Harris series ‘Uncoupled’ gets a trailer and release date

Neil Patrick Harris is returning to Netflix for the first time in a starring role since his adventures as Count Olaf in 2017’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. The star’s new series, Uncoupled, will follow the adventures of Harris’ character Michael as a gay forty-something man who finds himself suddenly single in New York City. And Netflix just dropped the trailer as well as a July 29 release date.

Uncoupled. Neil Patrick Harris as Michael in episode 108 of Uncoupled. Cr. Barbara Nitke/Netflix © 2022

Uncoupled is produced by the legendary Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily In Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family, Frasier). The show tells the story of Michael, who is living what he thinks is a perfect life until it is turned upside down when his longtime husband leaves him.

Michael must then, according to the Netflix press release, “confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.” Although the trailer betrays that middle-aged single life might not be the misery it’s rumored to be.

Season one will have eight 30-minute episodes, making the show a quick binge for rom-com fans. The MTV Entertainment Studios production will be executive produced by Tony Hernandez (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Younger) and Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris, Younger) of Jax Media. Harris will also share an executive producer credit.

Uncoupled will premiere globally on Netflix on July 29.