It’s a battle between Heaven and Hell in the first look at season two of the Netflix series, Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun premiered on Netflix in 2020 and told the story of Ava, a young woman who mysteriously awakens after dying, and it’s evident that everything is suddenly very different. Netflix premiered a preview for the upcoming season during day one of Geeked Week, and the fight for survival has never been more significant.

Up against her most intense fight yet, Ava says it’s time to make history and defeat Adriel once and for all. While that battle was left un-ended after the first season, with Ava’s quote at the beginning of the trailer, it’s clear that fans won’t know what happens just yet.

“I know, you want to know what happened. To tell you the truth, I’m still figuring it out myself.”

the nuns return. see this first look at WARRIOR NUN Season 2 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6r9jnv3Yhj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

The synopsis for season two hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will continue following the events of season one, in which Ava woke up during mysterious circumstances.

“A 19-year-old woman wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.”

You can watch season one of Warrior Nun on Netflix now, with the sophomore season set to debut later this year.