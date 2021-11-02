Netflix Launches Games In Mobile App Worldwide Including ‘Stranger Things’ Titles

Netflix has always been a company that isn’t afraid to take risks and go in new directions. When the company first started to offer online streaming in 2007, many predicted that the company would soon fail. However, these people were quickly proven wrong, and Netflix has cemented itself as a household name in America.

Now Netflix is once again pushing the button by setting its sights firmly on the mobile gaming industry. After Nov. 3, those who use the Netflix app on Android phones will find a new tab waiting for them. This new tab will contain five exclusive mobile games that represent Netflix’s first foray into the mobile gaming market.

This includes two Stranger Things games made by BonusXP called Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. The other games on offer are not tied to a specific show. These ones are titled Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up and will not require extra payment, nor will they feature in-app purchases. Instead, they’ll be included with the regular Netflix subscription.

Netflix has been building up to this release for many months. The project was first announced in July of this year, and the platform has been working hard on it since then. Netflix even acquired Night School Studio, the studio behind classic indie game Oxenfree, in September.

In a statement, Netflix’s VP of game development Mike Verdu said:

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”

Netflix has been keen to point out that this new push into gaming isn’t a new revenue stream, but rather one that is designed to enhance the core video experience.

In their Q2 letter to investors, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hasting had this to say:

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

Only time will tell if Netflix’s push into the gaming market is a success. However, this new project shows that Netflix is still willing to try new things and push technological boundaries.