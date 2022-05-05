Netflix teases upcoming comedy ‘Blockbuster,’ set in the last Blockbuster Video in America

Netflix has just released a first look photo for their upcoming comedy series Blockbuster based on the last Blockbuster Video store that exists in Bend, Oregon. The series stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as co-workers in this workplace comedy. Netflix describes the series as an “ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster […]

Netflix has just released a first look photo for their upcoming comedy series Blockbuster based on the last Blockbuster Video store that exists in Bend, Oregon. The series stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as co-workers in this workplace comedy.

Netflix describes the series as an “ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.”

The series is created by Vanessa Ramos, whose TV credits include being a writer for @midnight, Superstore, Crashing, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Ramos had this to say when news of the series was first announced:

“To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement. I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes.”

The cast includes JB Smoove, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, and Kamaia Fairburn. The show is produced by Happy Endings‘ David Caspe and Jackie Clarke. Tracey Pakosta, the head of comedy for Netflix said:

“This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart. And now with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to play the lead, it’s a no brainer.”

The documentary The Last Blockbuster profiled the last store, as well as telling the complete rise and fall of Blockbuster Video. The irony of Netflix, a crucial factor in the demise of Blockbuster, releasing a series on the last remaining Blockbuster store is not lost on the streaming company. Back in November they tweeted, “Netflix and Blockbuster are finally working together — well, sort of.”

Randall Park will star in a new comedy series created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) that takes place inside the last Blockbuster Video in America. pic.twitter.com/YZDUti9AWa — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2021

The single camera series will have ten episodes and is set to be released later this year.