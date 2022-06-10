Netflix users overjoyed the final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has landed
Fans of Peaky Blinders are rejoicing now that they can finally enjoy the show’s final season on Netflix, the sole platform where it is available in some parts of the world.
In fact, Friday marked such an important occasion, that Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight even released a special message to the world.
“I’m thrilled with how Peaky Blinders season six has been received here in the UK and now the whole world can see the climax of the saga, courtesy of Netflix. Expect the unexpected and enjoy the wild ride.”
For fans of the show, the fact that the concluding season is finally here is practically tear-inducing.
Another Twitter user proclaimed the plot of the show, in and of itself, made it “must watch,” let alone the stellar performances and great historical setting.
Name a cooler gangster than Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby. We’ll wait.
Another fan was happy to celebrate Tom Hardy’s return on the show. Scarecrow and Bane, from Nolan’s Dark Knight films, sharing the screen together? Perfection.
Another Twitter user celebrated Tommy’s commitment to sobriety in the new season.
Even the critics are tipping their flat caps at the show, with Kevin Clark noting the impactful effect of ultra-slo-mo shots of people in long coats exiting cars while an Idles song blares.
Get the tuxedo, beer, and pizza out, it’s gonna be a bingeful weekend.
“Yessir,” was one fan’s concise sentiment at the new season being available.
Peaky Blinders season six is available on Netflix now.