Netflix users overjoyed the final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has landed

Fans of Peaky Blinders are rejoicing now that they can finally enjoy the show’s final season on Netflix, the sole platform where it is available in some parts of the world.

In fact, Friday marked such an important occasion, that Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight even released a special message to the world.

“I’m thrilled with how Peaky Blinders season six has been received here in the UK and now the whole world can see the climax of the saga, courtesy of Netflix. Expect the unexpected and enjoy the wild ride.”

For fans of the show, the fact that the concluding season is finally here is practically tear-inducing.

I THINK YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND PEAKY BLINDERS IS THE BEST SHOW IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/45OELhbenN — MS.SHELBY®️ (@_the_realp) June 10, 2022

Another Twitter user proclaimed the plot of the show, in and of itself, made it “must watch,” let alone the stellar performances and great historical setting.

the plot of peaky blinders is so good honestly it's a must watch pic.twitter.com/8AeqnVXtCB — pau ☾ 🍌🦇 michael gray's lawyer (@filmwntrs) June 10, 2022

Name a cooler gangster than Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby. We’ll wait.

Celebrating Peaky Blinders on Netflix…my two beautiful mafia men. GOSH, I am head over heels for them. pic.twitter.com/0J4OxdiJ0k — Apo⁷ Nnattawin's ภรรยา || KinnPorsche (@namjoonshoe__) June 10, 2022

Another fan was happy to celebrate Tom Hardy’s return on the show. Scarecrow and Bane, from Nolan’s Dark Knight films, sharing the screen together? Perfection.

cillian murphy and tom hardy in peaky blinders !!!!! pic.twitter.com/dFPJG8qBMk — ©️ (@cilliantomhardy) June 10, 2022

Another Twitter user celebrated Tommy’s commitment to sobriety in the new season.

Season 6 of peaky blinders is just tommy saying he doesn't drink anymore every 5 seconds — 𝐻𝑜𝓇𝓁𝒾𝒸𝓀 (@Liqqyboii) June 10, 2022

Even the critics are tipping their flat caps at the show, with Kevin Clark noting the impactful effect of ultra-slo-mo shots of people in long coats exiting cars while an Idles song blares.

I wrote about the last season of Peaky Blinders and the end of a show that was brilliant, ridiculous and dared to ask the question: What if we slowed down this shot of these guys getting out of a car in long coats and blared an Idles song? https://t.co/eWRIBdpIsj — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 10, 2022

Get the tuxedo, beer, and pizza out, it’s gonna be a bingeful weekend.

Peaky Blinders amanhã e eu estarei assim pic.twitter.com/WJOlRp0JpL — bruce wayne (@celotheboy) June 9, 2022

“Yessir,” was one fan’s concise sentiment at the new season being available.

Peaky Blinders New Season Out. Yessirrr — DON (@PERRIONXDON) June 10, 2022

Peaky Blinders season six is available on Netflix now.