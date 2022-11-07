Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content.

The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with a ridiculously good critical reception, as Netflix continues to smash out original hits based on young adult fiction. Based on the young adult series Half Bad, which is essentially just Harry Potter meets Nineteen Eighty-Four with added sexual intrigue, it’s looking to be a hit amongst critics.

From its first nine reviews, The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has copped a perfect 100 percent score, proving there are still excellent young adult adaptations being made a decade on from the initial surge. Critics are praising the performances of its cast, as well as the stellar direction from Joe Barton.

Barton previously worked on Netflix’s creature feature The Ritual, and is also attached to an upcoming Cloverfield sequel.

Following a young man coming of age amidst supernatural shenanigans and fears of turning out like his father, he becomes entangled in his mother’s witchdom.

Starring newcomers Jay Lycurgo and one-time Doctor Who star Nadia Parkes, The Bastard Son looks to be a breakout vehicle for its young cast, with them aided by performances from veterans such as Kerry Fox, Liz White and a surprise acting gig for Irish singer Róisín Murphy.

Debuting another young adult series so soon after canceling Fate: The Winx Saga seems like a very Netflix thing to do, with audiences not really given much time to mourn the loss of one show before a new one pops up. The Bastard Son, if successful with audiences, could lead to further seasons with two sequels to the original book already release.

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself is currently available to stream on Netflix.