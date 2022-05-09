New BTS photo of Dwayne Johnson as ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming DC film he is producing, Black Adam.

“Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on BLACK ADAM⚡️,” Johnson wrote on Instagram while sharing a monochromatic photo of himself, in full costume.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam. Rage against the dying of the light. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” the pro-wrestler-turned-movie-star wrote.

Johnson has mostly played heroes throughout his career, aside from some notable exceptions, such as The Mummy Returns and Doom. So it’ll be interesting to see how his turn as an anti-hero all unfolds, especially considering he has been vying for this role in particular for many years.

Originally, Black Adam, a film being produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, was supposed to come out on July 29 of this year. However, the film was delayed along with many other DC films, to later this fall.

One of the film’s producers, Hiram Garcia, has recently addressed the delay, saying much of it had to do with pandemic-related problems and the visual effects pipeline getting jammed up.

Black Adam comes to theaters later this year, on October 21.