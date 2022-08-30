New Netflix comedy series laughs its way to perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics and audiences are falling in love with Netflix’s newest comedy, Mo.

After debuting last week, the series has garnered an impressive 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, audiences have made it officially Fresh with 93 percent positive reviews.

As impressive as those scores are, the site does not indicate how many reviews make up the score, so this could be based on a relatively small number. On Metacritic, Mo also received high critical praise with a score of 81 from nine critics.

Starring Mohammed Amer, Teresa Ruiz, and Omar Elba, the show centers on Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee and his struggle to gain United States citizenship. As IMDB describes it, “Mo Najjar who straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and ‘a ton of bullshit.’ The fictional Mo is a Palestinian refugee living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship.”

Created by Amer and Ramy Youssef, the co-creator and star of the Hulu series, Ramy, where Amer played Ramy’s sidekick. Mo premiered on Aug. 24. Standard for Netflix, the streaming service dropped all eight, 30-minute episodes of the first season. Truly, the positive response from critics and audiences is cause for weekend binge watching.

The 41-year-old Palestinian-American is a stand-up comedian with a number of Netflix comedy specials, and he is poised for a mainstream breakout in 2022. Along with the buzz surrounding Mo, he also has a chance to shine in the much-hyped DC film, Black Adam. With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starring as the anti-hero, Amer will surely provide the laughs in what is anticipated to be a box office beast for Warner Bros. Discovery. With so many eyes on Black Adam, it makes for Amer’s opportunity to win over the vast superhero cinema crowd when it hits theaters on Oct. 21.