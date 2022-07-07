Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced after failing to register as a sex offender

Warning: this story references the attempted rape of a minor.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to three years of probation and one year of home detention for failing to register as a sex offender, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office via CBS Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to register in September last year. He was sentenced on Wednesday, July 6th, and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine by a Los Angeles judge.

Petty was charged with first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in New York in 1995. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and as part of his criminal charge, was required to register as a sex offender whenever he moved.

According to the courts, Petty moved to California in July 2019. He was ordered to register as a sex offender within five working days of moving to the area but didn’t.

He and Nicki Minaj were sued last year by the woman who Petty attempted to sexually abuse in 1995. But Minaj was dropped from the lawsuit in January.

The pair share a two-year-old son. They made their debut as a couple in October 2018 and were married the following year. The rapper had not publicly responded to the news about her husband at the time this article was published.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.