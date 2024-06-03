Nicola Coughlan applying her makeup
Nicola Coughlan talking about chin hair is the beauty tutorial fans didn’t know they needed but can’t get enough of

She's so real about even the most uncomfortable topics.
Published: Jun 3, 2024 05:35 am

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan is enjoying a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. Fans love her because of how relatable and down-to-earth she is, and her recent beauty tutorial for Vogue, in which she shared her “beauty secrets,” has received her fans’ stamp of approval.

In the video, Coughlan tells the camera, “We are all going to be in a secret club together and get matching sweaters, and it’s going to be really chic.” But what secrets does she really have to share with us?

Coughlan takes fans with her as she gets ready, including face sculpting and application of serum. The star also reveals how she knows a thing or two about cosmetics. “I used to work in Lush cosmetics when I was like 19 years old,” she said. “All right, so I’m gonna use some serum next. I have really, really thirsty skin. My boss was like, ‘You need to start using eye cream, and you need to start moisturizing your neck.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, girl,’ and I started it then. But I was like an anomaly amongst my friends that I did that,” she explains. She then applies a small amount of eye cream with her ring finger (another tip she learned from working cosmetics).

Nicola Coughlan shares her beauty secrets with fans

What else have we learned about Coughlan? As a teen, she used to have bad skin, or “back-ne” (back acne), as she referred to it. She also discussed the small silver lining when she was a starving artist. “Being broke in my 20s was one of the greatest things for my skin, ’cause my friends were going on sun holidays, and I was like, ‘I’m going on zero holidays ’cause I have that no money,’” she explained. “But yeah, it is not worth the suntan, it’s not.”

The video is filled with great beauty advice, gives fans a glimpse into Coughlan’s morning routine and puts her playful personality on full display. But the part that really stands out is when she talks about chin hair. “Do you know one big thing that is part of my beauty routine that I did actually before I came here, is I plucked my one long chin hair,” she tells the cameras. “And I feel like unless you have one of those, are you, you know, have you come into your womanhood?”

She highlighted this topic again in the short clip she posted of the video on Instagram. “Thank you @voguemagazine for asking me about my beauty secrets and allowing me to tell the world about the one really long hair that grows out of my chin,” she wrote. The comments on her Instagram post are limited, but the comment section on the full-length YouTube video has been filled with messages of support and praise.

“The one long chin hair…..Nicola hold my hand please you’re so real for that,” a fan commented. Another agreed, writing, “THE ONE LONG CHIN HAIR thing is so REAL. I’m crying.” There are multiple comments applauding Coughlan for her willingness to discuss body hair, a topic many stars would avoid.

Other comments on the post include, “‘omg can women live,’ LOL i love her,” “Never been so in love with someone I’ve never met, an absolute GODDESS,” and “i love how we all collectively fall in love with her. so gorgeous, beautiful, funny and smart.” Fans also feel this may be the best Vogue beauty secret collaboration yet. “Best vogue beauty secrets ep because no one can chatter for thirteen minutes straight and leave me absolutely enthralled like Nicola. Obsessed,” a comment reads. “She’s just beautiful, inside and out.

