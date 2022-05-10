Nintendo revealed official roster for ‘Mario Strikers: Battle League’

One of your favorite characters isnt returning in this Mario spin-off.

Nintendo has released the official roster for their upcoming Mario spin-off game, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and sadly one character has been benched.

Nintendo UK released images of the roster on Twitter, which featured 10 of the Mario characters in an action-packed sporty sketch playing soccer. The characters wore sporting gear that resemble their normal outfits but with alterations.

The 10 characters featured in the Mario Strikers: Battle League roster are:

Mario

Luigi

Bowser

Peach

Rosalina

Toad

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

Wario

Waluigi

It’s not clear if more characters will be added to the Mario Strikers: Battle League roster in the future. This is quite a shame since Princess Daisy, who usually is part of the Mario gang, is no longer featured and was replaced with Rosalina from Super Mario Galaxy.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the third installment of the Super Mario Strikers series and was announced during the first Nintendo Direct of 2022. Players will be able to use special items, tackle opponents, and use a special technique called ‘Hyper Strike’ to help bring the ball to the goal. Prior games in the series are Super Mario Strikers for the Game Cube and Mario Strikers Charged for both the Wii and Wii U.

Players will be able to make teams of four and will have both single-player and both local and online multiplayer to compete in tournaments with their friends.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will come out for the Nintendo Switch on June 10 2022 and is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo store for $59.99.