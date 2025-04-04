Nintendo slams brakes on Switch 2 U.S. pre-orders because of Trump tariffs, price likely to skyrocket

The Switch 2 is about to get way more expensive for Americans.

After the big reveal earlier this week, hype levels hit maximum for the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s arriving with a dazzling new instalment in the Mario Kart franchise, is a technological leap above the original Switch, and already has a very promising future software line-up.

Now, just days after announcing that pre-orders were to go live on Apr. 9, Nintendo has abruptly canceled these plans for domestic consumers. The reason? Donald Trump’s tariffs throwing global finances into chaos. As per IGN, Nintendo said:

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

As the Switch 2 is assembled overseas (likely in Nintendo’s Vietnamese factory) it’ll be subject to Trump’s tariffs when imported into the United States. Vietnam was hit particularly hard by Trump, slapping it with a massive 46% tariff on all goods.

Nintendo had already announced the base price of the Switch 2 at $449.99, with the Mario Kart World bundle at $499.99 and Mario Kart World at $79.99. This sudden announcement naturally raises the suspicion that Trump’s tariffs will force Nintendo to raise the price to make it profitable in the United States.

Now, this is mere speculation, but if Nintendo is going this route, they may have to take into account this 46% tariff, meaning that because of Trump the Switch 2 may end up costing American gamers somewhere around $650-$750, with games coming in at around $110.

The console and games will have already been carefully costed by the company and they won’t be eager to take a massive hit to their bottom line simply because of what Trump decides. There’s already grumblings that the Switch 2 is expensive, but American gamers may soon realize with horror that to enjoy it along with the rest of the world on launch day they’re going to have to bleed their wallets dry.

If this is the case, the Switch 2 will only be the first shocking price increase caused by the Trump administration. Whether gamers – or consumers in general – will stand for much more of this remains to be seen. Either way, life is about to get more much expensive for Americans, and you have just one man to thank for that: President Donald J. Trump.

