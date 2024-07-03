‘No please, I’d run’: Canadian boyfriend’s romantic gesture for English girlfriend reveals weird bathroom habit that leaves her horrified

When it’s been a long day and you want to have a relaxing bath, you likely fill up the tub (maybe with some bubbles) and then get in when it’s exactly as hot as you want it. Maybe you grab a good book or put on some music.

If you’re TikTok user @summerfox___, this is exactly how you’d prepare your bath. But as she found out, her boyfriend does something entirely different.

Sometimes you’re living your life and make some pretty wild discoveries about your partner, from realizing they have a unique habit to unfortunately, catching them cheating. Summer’s discovery didn’t end her relationship but it’s definitely unforgettable.

Summer learned that her boyfriend gets into the bathtub when there is no water in it. At all. She said after Jamie Lang posted a video explaining that he does the same thing, she realized it was time to share her own romantic horror story. She described it as “literally cheek to cold hard plastic,” which is a scary but memorable image.

How did she find out that this is how her BF gets baths ready? He told her he wanted to do a sweet romantic gesture… and when she got into the bathroom, he had candles all set up (good) but no water in the bath (bad). When she told him she was surprised, he said “This is how I do my bath.” What?!

Summer said she was “crying with laughter” (us too) and explained that she’s British and her boyfriend Matt Giffen is Canadian, which means she “has the piss take sense of humor” as she described it. Well, I’m Canadian and I fill up the bathtub with water before getting in so I don’t think this is a Canada-wide thing, just a quirk…

While Summer said this moment “killed the romance,” her comments section included many people who said they do the same thing as her boyfriend. But of course, a few were just as horrified as she was. TikTok user @.liv.kinnear had the best comment and wrote “No please I’d run” and @lizzzlz added “I think he confused the bath rules with cereal first milk after.”

While Summer’s boyfriend Matt might have a strange way of drawing a bath, it turns out that most people would rather take a shower. According to The Independent, 32% of people who answered a survey in 2019 said they liked baths and 57% said showers. At least there’s only one way to turn on a shower… we think.

