‘Nope’ slays at the box office, taking $6.4 million in previews

Horror auteur Jordan Peele is comfortably etching his name on the summer blockbuster list after his recent horror flick Nope started off strong at the early box-office. And while the overall details regarding the UFO-centric plot have been kept relatively discreet, perhaps it’s that glaring intrigue that is the reason folks are flocking to the theaters to witness Peele’s third major feature film.

According to Variety, Peele’s UFO brainchild has already grossed an impressive $6.4 million during early screenings Thursday night. And while Peele strongly doesn’t consider himself to be the greatest director in horror just yet, a successful third horror film in a row is certainly a stellar place to start. As a result of the early earnings, Nope is now on track to accumulate up to $60 million during its opening weekend at the larger box office — which, if you ask us, is pretty damn good.

The early grossing certainly comes as no surprise, considering how strong the first reviews were for the film — combined with the positive prognosis ahead of its official release. And with a star-studded cast list that includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Brandon Perea, it’s only a matter of time until Nope fits in with the rest of Peele’s films — or, unanimously tops them.

With many of this summer’s major blockbuster films out of the way, Peele’s mysterious story about two ranch-owning siblings battling an ominous flying object is set to make a big splash in the realm of cinematic horror.

Nope is in theaters now.