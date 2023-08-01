‘Not a surprise for me’: ‘Bachelorette’ alum Clare Crawley reveals sex of her first baby

Clare Crawley announced that she and her husband Ryan Dawkins will be welcoming a baby girl. The Bachelorette alum, who first revealed in July 2023 that the couple was expecting their first child together, shared the gender reveal on Instagram.

Crawley, 42, posted a video, set to Kina Grannis’ cover of “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” which showed the couple cutting a slice out of a white cake. As they pulled out the slice, the cake was revealed to have a pink filling. However, Crawley explained in her post’s caption that she wasn’t surprised to see that they were expecting a baby girl.

“For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over,” she wrote. “The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!” She said the cake was “homemade with love by us.” Dawkins left a cute comment on his wife’s post saying, “Girl Dad.” Crawley later shared a photo of the sliced cake on her Instagram Story and wrote, “My heart is melting.”

Crawley’s gender reveal came just under a month after she announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child together. On July 12, Crawley posted a video of her walking toward Dawkins with a laundry basket, and after hanging a piece of clothing, she embraced her husband as the camera panned to a onesie that said, “Worth the Wait.”

The reality TV star wrote in the caption that their baby would be arriving by “amazing angel surrogate” in January 2024. Dawkins commented, “You are the most incredible wife and bonus mom, bringing so much love & happiness into our lives. Our little one is beyond lucky to have you as a mom. I love you so much. Party of 5!” Dawkins is the father to two daughters.

In October 2022, Crawley asked Dawkins during an Instagram Q&A with her fans what his daughters thought about her as a stepmom. “Oh, my gosh, they’re completely obsessed with you. They love you so much,” Dawkins replied, according to US Weekly.

Crawley and Dawkins began a friendship that turned into a relationship soon after she broke up with Dale Moss in 2021. Bachelorette fans will recall that Crawley and Moss met on season 16 of the ABC show but Crawley decided to leave after she got engaged to Moss just two weeks into filming. The couple had an on-and-off relationship until they broke up for good in September 2021.

Dawkins and Crawley went public with their relationship in September 2022 and announced their engagement the following month. They tied the knot in February 2023.