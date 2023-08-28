‘Not my proudest moment’: ‘The Ultimatum’ star opens up about ‘regret’ from the season

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye caused a splash during their time on Netflix’s The Ultimatum season 2, despite the couple leaving the show by episode 3 after Lisa learned she was pregnant.

Lisa spilled on her time on the show ahead of its August 30 reunion and admitted that she wasn’t proud of smacking Brian during a heated argument between the couple in episode 2. “I’ve been talking about the argument and I completely forgot about that,” she told Us Weekly. “I definitely regret that — it was not my proudest moment whatsoever. I’m known to be spicy, but not that spicy.”

“I’ve grown from it, I’ve apologized at length to Brian,” Lisa added. “I always say, ‘Thank God he’s such a forgiving, loving, graceful man,’ because he comforted me. He’s the one that got hit and he’s making sure I’m OK. It’s great to be with someone like that who truly cares about how you feel.” The Ultimatum star also admitted that she was “horrified” by her actions and apologized to him as soon as they were off the show.

Although Lisa was the one who issued the ultimatum to Brian to “marry or move on,” she said she had doubts about the experience from the moment they arrived at the start of the experiment. However, she said she still wanted to see it through and was “committed to it.” She told the publication that the night of the cocktail party, she’d decided she was “done” and didn’t want to be a part of it anymore.

“But even after the cocktail party, I had my sister soldier [co-star Roxanne Kaiser], who comforted me after the cocktail party,” she continued. “We talked, I cried on her shoulder and I was still willing to like, ‘OK, I’m gonna push through. We’re gonna get through this.’ But obviously, that changed once I found out about the pregnancy.”

The Ultimatum viewers were shocked by Lisa’s discovery that she was pregnant, and both Lisa and Brian left the experiment at once. As for whether the pregnancy had an impact on the couple’s decision to marry or not, viewers will have to wait until the reunion drops on August 30. However, as Brian shared on the show, he said the news made his decision all the more complicated.

“I believe that just because you have a child with someone, doesn’t mean that you should be married to them,” Brian explained to the publication his perspective in greater detail. While he acknowledged that he did see the potential of marriage in their future, he didn’t want to rush into a lifelong commitment like marriage and needed to make sure it was the right decision for them.