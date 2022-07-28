Before Obi-Wan Kenobi came out, it was the greatest thing that Star Wars fans could ever wish for. When it premiered, it was the most popular and spine-chilling television series to grace the streaming plain. Now, with hindsight to back up our retrospective critique, a lot of fans are looking back at Ewan McGregor’s long-anticipated spinoff, and not as fondly as you’d imagine.

The limited series delivered on all of its promises, like an epic “rematch of the century” between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that still gives us the tingles when we think about it. But for all the things it got right, a lot of galaxy far, far away enthusiasts took issue with the disjointed and unfocused narrative, culminating in a weirdly paced pursuit thriller that felt… uncertain, above all else.

One chief criticism — or perhaps realization — is that Obi-Wan Kenobi would probably have worked better as a standalone movie, just like the Mouse House had originally intended. In fact, a lot of folks think the story would’ve landed better with them had it been presented in the form of a movie.

Another major take is that Obi-Wan Kenobi was decent enough, but perhaps not the monumental gem that a lot of people were expecting to see.

With all the filler storylines justifying what we were all there to see in the first place — the fight between Obi-Wan and Vader — a lot of Star Wars veterans think Obi-Wan Kenobi was simply forgettable.

Let’s get one thing straight, though: Kid Leia was amazing!

If like many fans, you too are having a difficult time remembering what the show was even about, you can fortunately re-watch all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus now.