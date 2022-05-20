Obi-Wan Kenobi will reintroduce Star Wars fans to a version of the titular Jedi Master who’s a far cry from his old quippy and savvy self. But even taking the narrative as a whole into account, it looks like the upcoming Disney Plus series will be a very character-centric outing.

Speaking during the Obi-Wan Kenobi press day, director Deborah Chow said the limited series is similar to Logan and Joker in terms of a character-driven story.

“I think I was the most excited about getting the opportunity to do a character-driven story, in a similar way – it’s a different tone – but something like Joker or Logan, where you take one character out of a big franchise and then you really have the time and you go a lot deeper with the character. So, that to me seemed really exciting to get to do in Star Wars.”

The similarities are certainly there, especially compared to Old Man Logan’s story, though we wouldn’t be quick to describe Obi-Wan in the same vein as the Clown Prince of Crime.

The losses the Jedi Master suffered in the prequel era and the traumatic events he went through are certainly enough to drive any ordinary man over the edge. But then, Obi-Wan has never been an ordinary man.

The good news is that less than a week separates us from seeing those Logan influences in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus for ourselves, as the show’s first two episodes are set to make their much-anticipated premiere on May 27.