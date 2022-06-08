‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans aren’t happy that episode four is so short

We’re now four episodes into Obi-Wan Kenobi and so far the show is going down a treat. Ewan McGregor is nailing this traumatized older version of his prequel trilogy character, we’re getting new insights into characters like Leia, and seeing the Empire at the height of their power is terrifying.

The only real problem appears to be that we’re simply not getting enough of it. This week’s episode was the shortest of the season, coming in at a brief 38 minutes, but in actuality more like 30 if you strip out the recap, opening, and credits. Fans are demanding more on social media.

Some say it felt rushed:

#ObiWanKenobi Episode 4:



Too short. It’s stated as 38 min, but it’s really 30, minus the credits and recap. Disney+ needs to stop doing this. Especially with Star Wars when they’re only doing shows at the moment. Ep felt rushed. Still enjoyed some stuff, but just rushed — Watcher (@SpectatingWatch) June 8, 2022

It’s also said that the overall plot hasn’t moved on much:

#ObiWan #ObiWanKenobi



Episode 4 was pretty good, but the worst one so far! It was way too short and didn't really move the story much at all! Even then, I still really enjoyed this episode and there were some really good scenes! Hopefully the last 2 episodes have longer runtimes pic.twitter.com/Pg7QdXgpeE — OBI-WAN KENOBI! (@Loudhousefan9) June 8, 2022

Would a few minutes more have helped it to breathe a bit?

One of my main issues about this episode was the runtime. The pacing wasn't an issue. The pacing was actually great. I just wish it was a few minutes longer. Felt way too short and wanted a bit more.#ObiWanKenobi #ObiWan — Matt || currently watching Naruto || (@adoringshuri) June 8, 2022

Perhaps a short episode like this would be fine if the season were longer, but is six episodes too little?

If #ObiWanKenobi is only 6 episodes then they shouldn’t be allowed to be this short 😭 — Heather (@heatherw25) June 8, 2022

And perhaps this is a symptom of Disney and Lucasfilm wanting to save some money:

That was a short episode. Wtf Disney stop being stingy #ObiWanKenobi — Marveeno🐝 (@_marvin4x6) June 8, 2022

But maybe we’ll get something closer to a feature-length finale:

We better be getting an hour and a half finale, bc why the hell are these episodes so short #ObiWanKenobi — Fire (@Firebreathur) June 8, 2022

Right now there are no clear indications of what Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s big finale will be like. We can probably assume Obi-Wan is going to square off against Reva, with her absence from any future Star Wars stories probably not a great omen for her chances in that fight. Obi-Wan and Vader also have some unfinished business, and now that Kenobi has gotten some of his Jedi groove back they may be slightly more evenly matched.

We’ll find out next week, when the (hopefully longer) fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi airs on Disney Plus.