‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans aren’t happy that episode four is so short
We’re now four episodes into Obi-Wan Kenobi and so far the show is going down a treat. Ewan McGregor is nailing this traumatized older version of his prequel trilogy character, we’re getting new insights into characters like Leia, and seeing the Empire at the height of their power is terrifying.
The only real problem appears to be that we’re simply not getting enough of it. This week’s episode was the shortest of the season, coming in at a brief 38 minutes, but in actuality more like 30 if you strip out the recap, opening, and credits. Fans are demanding more on social media.
Some say it felt rushed:
It’s also said that the overall plot hasn’t moved on much:
Would a few minutes more have helped it to breathe a bit?
Perhaps a short episode like this would be fine if the season were longer, but is six episodes too little?
And perhaps this is a symptom of Disney and Lucasfilm wanting to save some money:
But maybe we’ll get something closer to a feature-length finale:
Right now there are no clear indications of what Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s big finale will be like. We can probably assume Obi-Wan is going to square off against Reva, with her absence from any future Star Wars stories probably not a great omen for her chances in that fight. Obi-Wan and Vader also have some unfinished business, and now that Kenobi has gotten some of his Jedi groove back they may be slightly more evenly matched.
We’ll find out next week, when the (hopefully longer) fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi airs on Disney Plus.