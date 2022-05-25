Before going off towards an inevitable “rematch of the century” with his old padawan Anakin Skywalker, the titular Jedi Master of Obi-Wan Kenobi will have the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and his subordinate the Third Sister (Moses Ingram) to face in his location of exile.

Ingram is joining the Empire’s Jedi-hunting cult in the forthcoming Disney Plus series, bringing to life an altogether new Inquisitor named Reva. She also goes by the title of the Third Sister, who must be a successor of sorts to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s Trilla Suduri, aka the Second Sister.

Discussing the importance of representation in television as both a female actress and a person of color, here’s what Ingram recently told Entertainment Weekly.

“I know it’s going to mean a lot to a lot of people. It’s important that when we turn on the TV, we see the world that we live in reflected back to us in what we’re seeing. Representation is so important, and I feel so blessed that I get to be the vehicle that this character comes forth through. I am not worthy.”

Au contraire, Ingram, the Inquisitors are always a delight to watch whenever they appear in all of their compelling villainy. And we have no doubt that the Third Sister, tasked with hunting down Obi-Wan, will also be an exciting if not cherished addition to the Star Wars canon.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are set for release on May 27, and given its limited run, Ingram’s character is also highly likely to make her debut as early as the two-part opener.