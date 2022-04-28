Official logo and synopsis revealed for Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

Disney’s Haunted Mansion invites you to check in to their manor in March of next year.

It’s halfway to Halloween, and Disney is celebrating with some exciting news for those who love all things spooky.

One of Disney’s best films and most-loved attractions is the Haunted Mansion. Eddie Murphy’s 2003 movie is a classic, but a reboot is heading to theaters in 2023, and the logo and synopsis were revealed for the project today.

Welcome, Foolish Mortals, to the "Haunted Mansion" film coming to theaters March 10, 2023. Check out the Disney Parks Blog to learn more: https://t.co/Hm04bjXyjB #HalfwaytoHalloween pic.twitter.com/oV9B8l8mme — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 28, 2022

The logo is mysterious and eerie — and it’s just the title card for now — but fans of the story know what lurks behind it.

Disney released the following information about Haunted Mansion:

“In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish), and a crotchety historian (DeVito).”

Disney’s Haunted Mansion will follow the storyline of the fan-favorite ride, one of Disney’s most iconic attractions, and the all-star cast is thrilling: Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny Devito, Chase Dillon, and Rosario Dawson will bring this new story to life.

Disney also announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this fall, and tickets for the big event will go on sale soon.

You can see Haunted Mansion when it hits theaters on March 23, 2023, and you can watch the iconic 2003 film of the same name streaming now on Disney Plus.