Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their baby boy last month. Sources informed TMZ on Friday that Munn had given birth on Nov. 24.

This is exciting news for Munn and Mulaney, who began dating earlier this year. Before giving birth, Munn admitted that she and Mulaney were “scared to become parents.”

“We talk about the same stuff — which rocker? What type of crib do you put the baby in? What does the baby wear?” she said of her and Mulaney’s concerns. “Honestly, thank God for Instagram and Facebook and blogs because there’s a lot of moms who put out such great information, and that’s been a saving grace for me.”

The couple was first linked in May of this year, days after Mulaney confirmed his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, an artist John had been married to since 2014. Munn and Mulaney were considered an official “item” after being photographed together for the first time on a lunch date in June.

The timeline of their relationship immediately drew criticism online, so Mulaney broke it down in no uncertain terms on Late Night with Seth Meyers, beginning with his recent battles with substance abuse. “I went to rehab in September [2020]. I got out in October. I move out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said. “I relapse on drugs … then I continued using drugs.”

“I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February … then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” Mulaney continued.

The couple decided to keep all other aspects of the pregnancy and birth out of the public eye. However, some serious backlash from the announcement forced Munn to keep the development of her pregnancy under wraps.

“You want to know how weird my life is? We announced we’re having a baby, and the reviews were mixed,” Mulaney reportedly said at a recent stand-up gig.

“It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations,'” she told the Los Angeles Times in November. But, she added, “there’s no way anyone could know what any of [Mulaney’s] relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Mulaney will hit the road on his From Scratch tour in March of 2022.