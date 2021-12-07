After an eventful two years, comedian John Mulaney recently announced a huge 33-city tour called From Scratch.

This is the comedian’s first tour since news broke that he was headed to rehab for 60 days in February. He was reportedly seeking help for an addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

Mulaney, 39, has performed a raw version of the show a few times since he got out of rehab, performing sold-out shows at New York’s City Winery and a select few other cities. Cell phones were strictly prohibited, and the comedian asked attendees to keep the personal material he was working out under wraps.

He announced the tour on Twitter.

A lot has changed for Mulaney since his addiction struggles forced him to get help. Mulaney shocked fans when he announced he was divorcing his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, earlier this year. Public interest in his personal life intensified when news broke that he was dating actress Olivia Munn days after his divorce announcement. The two have a baby on the way.

Munn recently spoke about the spotlight on the couple’s relationship to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” Munn said. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Mulaney has incorporated having a baby into his stand-up routine, saying he gets “mixed reviews” when he tells people the news. Munn said the joke helped her deal with the whole situation.

“He’s so funny, and he’s so articulate, and he’s so smart,” Munn said. “The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I’d be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it.”

On an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said the news of the baby “helped save” him.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he said.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.