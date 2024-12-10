One of the two ‘Evil Dead’ spin-offs finally has a name ahead of its 2026 release

The Evil Dead franchise is well and truly reborn and after the hit reboot Evil Dead Rise back in 2023, there are several new projects in the works. One of these projects finally has a name, and it’s probably not one you would have guessed.

Evil Dead is a franchise created by legendary director Sam Raimi and it first began in 1981 with The Evil Dead. Since then there have been five movies released in the franchise with the most recent coming in 2023. Both Evil Dead and Evil Dead Rise have been handled by different directors after Raimi handed off the duties after the original trilogy in the early 90s.

Sebastien Vanicek is set to direct the sixth entry into the franchise, and in a post to Instagram on Dec. 9, 2024, he revealed exactly what this next movie will be called.

Evil Dead Burn is the name of the next movie in the franchise, but no details have been shared that explain why this name was chosen. We’ll just have to wait and see. Alongside the name we also learned that the movie will be arriving sometime in 2026, so you won’t have to wait too long to have your chance to see it.

This next chapter in the Evil Dead series is written by Vanicek and Florent Bernard and based on the franchise created by Raimi. The original creator will also act as a producer on the project, so it still has plenty of ties to the original work.

Alongside Evil Dead Burn there’s also a seventh movie in the franchise currently being worked on. Right now there’s no name or release date for the other movie, but we do know that it will be written and directed by Francis Galluppi. Perhaps we will get more details on this movie in the new year.

Photo via New Line Cinema

If you’ve never heard of Vanicek we wouldn’t be surprised. The horror director has only worked on one feature film Infested, a movie about a French apartment building infested with spiders. Alongside this, he has also directed several short films including Crocs and Mayday. This will be his first time playing within a major property.

When speaking to Konbini, Vanicek detailed his goals for Evil Dead Burn calling the movie he is crafting “nasty.”

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested. I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

That sounds like one dedicated director, so we couldn’t be more excited to see what Evil Dead Burn shapes up to become.

While we now know that the movie will be released in 2026 there is still no exact release date so for the time being we suggest exercising some patience. Once there is more information about the upcoming film you can expect to read about it here.

