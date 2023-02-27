One TikToker making a house for a frog is warming everyone’s hearts

What do you get when you mix a frog with a kind human, clever engineering, a friendly opossum, and a heartwarming TikTok video? Just the kind of motivation we needed to see on what could have been an otherwise undeniably dreary start to a week.

TikTok user @unknowndazza noticed a frog that was living in a piece of a fence; he decided to try to make a home for his new amphibian friend, adorable and sweet, and what transpired next was a full-fledged community-building project that allowed not just one frog, but several — and a lovable opossum family, to have a sweet new pad.

When Dazza first noticed that the frog, who has now affectionately been named Frod, was living uncomfortably half in and half out of a fence post, an idea for a remedy was quickly born. Immediately, Frod had a sort of simple house, but it was apparent that Frod wasn’t comfortable with the new digs, and several comments on the first TikTok video gave suggestions on how to improve things.

From there, a series of videos came to life — each with a fresh take on the home for Frod, and it got better every single time. What began as a simple cabin-type retreat turned into a total Frod-paradise. There are multiple homes, a pool, an escape hatch for Frod(s) to stay safe if predators come, and a beautiful pond, too!

As you can see, it wasn’t just the type of house and the number of them that changed, more Frods were quickly born, and the Opposum expanded its family too. There’s a colony of unlikely friends living in perfect harmony, and the TikToker himself is also having a field day with his new outdoor project.

The story also made its way to Twitter, where a slew of comments showcased that this feel-good story is exactly what we needed to remind us to slow down and appreciate the little things.

Allow me to introduce you to the most ridiculous yet amazing thing you will see this week. pic.twitter.com/MHlGmz9Ph2 — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) February 27, 2023

TikTok viewers quickly became fans of the video and have named Frod their new favorite hoppy-pal, taking screenshots of him looking quite comfortable in his new home.

The story has also inspired followers to get back into nature, putting a focus on the most important things that can so often pass us by if we let them. We can get so complacent in our routine that we don’t even take the time to look at an opportunity like this one, let alone do something extraordinary with it.

I feel like this is what humans were supposed to do… Not sit at a desk working 8 hours a day. — Adele's ghostwriter (@sex_ee_apples) February 27, 2023

Some viewers are even calling it perfect enough to be a late-entry Oscar nominee, and we must admit — we’d call it a frontrunner.

I didn’t think it could get any better, but then it kept getting better and better and then potential enemies became friends??? Like this is a whole feel-good MOVIE!! Needs to get a last minute Oscar nom tbh pic.twitter.com/f9l0XxRVQL — ShruTea (@tea_shru) February 27, 2023

You’re not alone if you’ve found yourself tearing up at the underlying kindness in the video, and we’re thrilled that Dazza shared this story with us. Here’s to reminders like this one and taking a moment this week to do something for someone who could never repay you. We’d all be better off for it.