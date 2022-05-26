When Ahsoka Tano originally made her debut back in 2008 as part of Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars ensemble, the character simply didn’t click with a lot of Star Wars fans. Flash forward to 2022, and Snips is getting her own live-action series on Disney Plus, which speaks volumes about how the former Jedi has irrevocably warmed her way into our hearts through her long journey across a galaxy far, far away.

Now, Ahsoka’s original voice actor Ashley Eckstein has passed the torch onto Rosario Dawson, who brought the character to life in the second season of The Mandalorian. While Eckstein may not get the opportunity to voice the Togruta female again, she’s glad to have been part of this journey, as she revealed to ScreenRant.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible. I was honored to help originate this character back in 2008. She was this snippy little character that, to be honest, a lot of fans did not like. She was met with mixed reviews. To be here in 2022, celebrating this character – and her legacy continues, as she’s getting her own series – it’s such an exciting time to be an Ahsoka Tano fan. It’s absolutely surreal. I’m just honored to be a small part of a giant team of people that it takes to bring this character to life. It’s just surreal, and it’s an exciting time to be an Ahsoka fan.”

Eckstein’s last credit as Ahsoka came through the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2020. While Lucasfilm hasn’t exactly ruled out a return for the animated version of the character at some point in the future, the continuity of the live-action MandoVerse timeline seems to indicate that it’ll be mostly, if not entirely, in Dawson’s hands from here on out.

The Ahsoka series on Disney Plus is currently in production, to be released sometime in 2023.