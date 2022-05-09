Disney reveals ‘Ahsoka’ has officially started shooting

As we await the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi later this month, the latest Star Wars series in the works is now going before cameras. Ever since Rosario Dawson debuted as Ahsoka Tano in an episode of The Mandalorian season two, fans have been desperate to see her get the chance to take center stage as the legendary former Jedi Padawan. Now it’s finally happening as Ahsoka has officially started production.

Disney Plus revealed the happy news this Monday with a spoiler-free set pic displaying a crew chair sporting the Ahsoka logo. Thanks to the recognizable black hat hanging off the chair, we can guess that this seat belongs to Dave Filoni, the show’s executive producer. Filoni, who also steers The Mandalorian with Jon Favreau, is responsible for co-creating Ahsoka in the first place alongside George Lucas.

Tano first appeared in The Clone Wars animated series and its sister show Rebels, as voiced by Ashley Eckstein. Dawson took over the role for the live-action universe, following up her Mandalorian appearance with another cameo in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year. Ahsoka is set to be a huge treat for fans of Clone Wars and Rebels as even more familiar favorites are expected to appear alongside Dawson’s heroine.

For one, Natasha Liu Bordizzo is joining the Star Wars universe as Sabine Wren, with Hayden Christensen returning yet again as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Ahsoka’s former master. Meanwhile, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson are on board in undisclosed roles. Rumor has it that Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn will factor into the show, as well, possibly played by Mena Massoud and Lars Mikkelsen.

With Andor and The Mandalorian season three already coming later this year, we probably won’t get to see Ahsoka until 2023 coms around. In the meantime, don’t miss Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus from May 27.