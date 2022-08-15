‘Orphan: First Kill’ director teases the completion of another horror trilogy

Just days before Orphan: First Kill marks its official release, William Brent Bell — who directed The Boy and Brahms: The Boy II — ventured away from Esther’s spine-tingling journey to discuss adding a third entry in The Boy trilogy, which follows the unsettling story behind Brahms — a lifesize porcelain doll with sinister intentions. And while both films initially failed to achieve commercial and critical success, both entries have since obtained a strong cult following, which has assisted with the demand for a third installment.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Bell revealed the motivation to continue Brahms’ journey is undoubtedly high, and he believes that a third film would be significant in expanding the overall story surrounding The Boy as a whole.

“I think so. I think when we made the first movie, the assumption was if we continued the story, it would’ve been the story of Brahms, the guy in the walls, like a slasher killer. And then, as time went on and the producers saw how the doll had become in the zeitgeist with [Jared] Kushner in particular, and so it was like, ‘Okay, we’ll focus on that.’ But in a way, I feel like a movie, it’s either you have a great standalone film or you probably need a trilogy to really round out a character. And so the second film in that series focused on the doll, and I think a third film would 100% focus on Brahms, the guy.”

Whether the completion of a third film in The Boy trilogy is finished or not, there’s no denying that horror fans will certainly be amped up to witness the bone-chilling conclusion to Brahms’ story — all while maintaining our fear of eerie dolls that go bump in the night.

Before another entry in The Boy trilogy is released, check out Orphan: First Kill, which releases in theaters and Paramount Plus on Aug. 19.