One of the most intriguing aspects of horror films is the possibility of a jaw-dropping twist being implemented somewhere within the cracks of the plot — which is precisely what horror fanatics can expect from Orphan: First Kill, the prequel set for release in at the end of next week.

The upcoming horror film will serve as the follow-up that heads back into the past to further flesh out 2009’s psychological extravaganza Orphan, where the sinister Esther and her scheming ways were first introduced to the horror world.

While speaking with Live with Kelly and Ryan (via Entertainment Weekly), star Julia Stiles — who portrays Esther’s adoptive mother in the movie — revealed that while reading through the official script, the film’s surprising twist is what initially hooked her on the project and persuaded her to get involved.

“When they sent me the script, there’s a twist that when I got to the twist I was like, oh, that’s good, and I was hooked. I did not see it coming and it was also the reason that I wanted to be in the movie.”

Seeing as the first movie set a trend for mind-bending twists when Esther was revealed to be an adult woman rather than a teenage girl, it will certainly be interesting to see how First Kill decides to up the ante when it relates to the cinematic rug-pull effect. From the looks of the official trailer, horror stans can undoubtedly expect a wild ride of numerous twists and unpredictable moments.

Orphan: First Kill is scheduled to be released on Aug. 19.