Oscar Isaac thought ‘Moon Knight’ could be ‘stupid’ and ’embarrassing’

Oscar Isaac made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in spectacular style, giving an incredible multi-layered performance as the titular protagonist of Moon Knight, so it’s no surprise that calls for him to receive awards season recognition have been growing louder by the day.

Of course, Marvel submits all of its episodic content for every small screen trophy under the sun and has very little to show for it, but anyone to have witnessed the actor’s turn as Marc Spector and Steven Grant firsthand would surely be in agreement that he’s at least destined to make the Best Actor shortlists.

However, during a recent roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac admitted that he was concerned getting back into the superhero business after the disastrous X-Men: Apocalypse could turn out to be a source of embarrassment.

“Moon Knight felt that way. Like, ‘Man, I’m going to go down hard with this thing.’ Just the level of embarrassment that it would be, once you throw on a cape, you know what I mean? And you’re out in front of it. It’s like, ‘Holy shit, I’m really doing this thing.It was so much about, like, ‘Is this the stupidest thing? Is this a smart thing? It was such mental torment just to make the decision.”

He needn’t have worried in the end, but everyone knows hindsight is 20/20, so it was admittedly a calculated gamble for the Star Wars veteran to tackle Moon Knight, but it’s one that paid off spectacularly in the end.