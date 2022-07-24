Oscar-nominated star playing Cosmo the Spacedog in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made a splash at Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showing a look at the film, and announcing that Maria Bakalova will be playing Cosmo the Spacedog.

Maria Bakalova is known for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was released in 2020, and for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. The Bulgarian actress has only been acting since 2017 and has only eight acting credits, with her ninth being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to be released on May 5, 2023.

The role which Bakalova will be playing is Cosmo the Spacedog, which was created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning for Nova vol 4. #8 in 2008. In the MCU, Cosmo was seen in Guardians of the Galaxy as part of the Collectors Museum. In the post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy, Cosmo had been released from its cage after Carina had blown up the museum with the Power Stone.

Bakalova was not the only new cast member to show up at Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel; Will Poulter, who will be playing Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary also took part.

We don’t have an official word on what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be about, but during the panel, it was confirmed that this will be the final outing for that lineup of the Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for a May 5, 2023 release.