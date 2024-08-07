‘OVER A CHAIR’: Full-blown fight nearly breaks out over a few seats at the 700th ‘Despicable Me’ release

People are still arriving in droves to see the biggest movie of the Summer and no, I’m not talking about Deadpool & Wolverine.

I’m referring to Despicable Me 4 of course which has been doing numbers at the box office in recent weeks. Okay, to be fair, it hasn’t quite beaten this year’s heavy-hitters like Deadpool and Inside Out 2, but it’s still drawing a crowd despite being the umpteenth movie in this franchise. You got to give it some respect for still having that pull despite being such a worn out and overdone franchise at this point. In fact, people are so passionate about seeing this film they are literally fighting each other over it.

You know how it gets, when you just want to watch the new Despicable Me movie, but someone is in your seat, that’s when the minion madness takes hold and you lose all control. Okay, maybe not everyone can relate to that specific scenario but trust me, it does happen as proven by this TikTok which shows a woman shoving another woman because her and her son were sitting in the wrong seat.

Maybe that was a bit of an overreaction?

It’s hard to imagine an argument over a seating mix-up could possibly escalate into something physical, and yet here we are, Despicable Me really brings out the worst in people it seems, guess you could say that’s some real despicable behavior on display right there. Anyways, the clip was recorded and posted by Erin Walton, one of the women involved in the altercation, and it starts mid way through the argument. We can see that the other lady, a Bread Box Theater associate, lunges for Erin’s phone before being pushed back by Erin.

It’s difficult to say conclusively who was in the wrong, Erin and her children were in the wrong seats, but the Bread Box lady certainly seems unnecessarily aggressive, but then again, we just don’t know what happened before the recording started. Either way, physical aggression during a kids film is kind of ridiculous. The vid ends with Erin and the other woman marching out to the front desk with Erin promising to press charges.

In a short update video Erin informs claims that the woman was removed and ticketed, while explaining that all she needed was a moment to compose herself and gather the kids, and we can only assume that things escalated from there.

It seems most of the comments have come down firmly on Erin’s side, with one viewer commending her for how she handled it, “you handled that way better than me. the way she would have rolled all the way down those seats.” It’s easy to see why, as Erin remained mostly calm during the situation, while the other lady seemed intent on causing a scene. Seat mix-ups can be inconvenient, but it’s important to remember, life isn’t that serious, never let the minion madness take hold!

