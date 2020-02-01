In a poetic sense, the story of Star Wars is essentially about Anakin Skywalker’s love for one Padmé Amidala that destroyed and saved an entire galaxy. That’s why the new Marvel comic series has decided to delve deeper into what initially caused the rise of Darth Vader.

The story will pick up after the events of The Empire Strikes Back. Now knowing that he has a son, Vader once again succumbs to anguish and grief, vowing to kill everyone who kept this a secret from him. But in his fit of rage, the Sith Lord finds a chance to revisit his own descent into darkness. While the first preview of Darth Vader #1 showed him returning to the Lars homestead, new images from issue #2 show the dark force-user confronting memories of his late wife.

You can check out the official preview pages for the second issue down below:

Padmé Returns To Haunt Darth Vader In New Star Wars Comic Series 1 of 5

According to writer Grek Pak, Vader’s decision to face his dark past will lead to “a terrible and inevitable encounter with someone he should never have crossed.” Now, if you’re a Star Wars fans, and can’t get enough of the menacing Darth Vader, then this tease is all you need to dive headfirst into this new series.

As Pak himself explains:

“In the wake of Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader’s on a terrifying mission to destroy everyone who hid his son Luke from him. But in the process, he uncovers a shadow from his past that he’s absolutely not ready for. Working on this book is a constant shock, revelation, and thrill. We’ve been given the green light to take an unprecedented journey into the Dark Lord’s dark heart and explore just what Padmé still means to him after all these years. The entire creative team is bringing everything they have to this story and I can’t wait for you to discover the shocking truth behind these images.”

Meanwhile, we’ve recently learned that Darth Vader is reportedly returning in future Star Wars movies, proof that the journey of the Sith Lord, as one of the most iconic villains of all time, is still far from over.