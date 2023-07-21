Paramount cashes in on ‘Barbenheimer’ hype by promoting ‘Saw Patrol’

You thought Barbenheimer was a contrasting movie experience? That’s child’s play. Now Saw Patrol, that’s a double feature. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Saw X will follow in Barbie and Oppenheimer‘s footsteps by having the same release date, but is that enough to get people to buy tickets?

In hopes of getting the ball rolling for these upcoming releases, Paramount Pictures shared a comedic response to the recent movie news. Unfortunately, it didn’t receive the same hype that Barbenheimer did.

What drove Barbenheimer to become a viral trend was the relationship between Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. Nolan didn’t want to entertain the idea of having Oppenheimer be simultaneously released in theaters and HBO Max, which led the film director to search for another distributor. This ultimately resulted in his partnership with Universal Studios.

There was also a rumor that Warner Bros released Barbie on the same day as Oppenheimer out of spite. There have been attempts to move Barbie‘s release date, only for it to be rejected, creating the biggest blockbuster battle we’ve seen in the new decade.

Also, Barbie and Oppenheimer were directed by some of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers and feature a substantial A-list ensemble at both ends. While Paw Patrol and Saw X may have notable cast members, they’re not quite the likes of Margot Robbie, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, or Robert Downey Jr.

Yes, Saw Patrol has greater contrast than Barbenheimer, but there is no story to this blockbuster battle. It’s not like Paramount has some beef with Lionsgate. If Saw X were up against something like Five Nights at Freddy’s, then that would possibly get people interested. Ironically enough, Saw X was set to premiere on the same night as FNAF, but a change was made earlier today that altered the game. Regardless, getting people interested in this twofer will take more than just a similar release date.

If you’re keen to participate in this double feature, both Saw X and FNAF will be released on Sept. 29, 2023.