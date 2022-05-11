Paramount Plus announces its next ‘South Park’ exclusive event

We're going down to 'South Park' for the next exclusive event.

An exciting new special for South Park is heading to Paramount Plus, and it’s the third event for the animated comedy series this year. Streaming on Paramount Plus, South Park The Streaming Wars is set for a June release in most markets.

A teaser for South Park The Streaming Wars sees an angry Cartman, which is not unusual. Still, the baby-like cry certainly has all eyes on the character, including his mother’s — and quite frankly — she looks exacerbated.

In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence. The next exclusive event is coming to #ParamountPlus on June 1 in the US and Canada. pic.twitter.com/wubCmwYZUu — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) May 11, 2022

The storyline for South Park The Streaming Wars is being mainly kept under wraps, but it’s not hard to imagine that Cartman and his mom will be in an “epic conflict” about streaming platforms and everything from the sheer volume of subscriptions to price increases.

South Park already aired two special television events this year focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the official website for South Park also announced that a fourth special is heading to streaming platforms this summer, but no details have been released yet.

You can see South Park The Streaming Wars on Paramount Plus on June 1 in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Nordics, and Australia. You can watch the earlier South Park specials released this year streaming on Paramount Plus now.