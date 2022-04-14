Paul Bettany teases Vision appearance in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

When asked about it by Stephen Colbert during an interview on The Late Show, Paul Bettany, in true Marvel actor fashion, simultaneously dodged and teased the possibility of Vision, appearing in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bettany featured as a guest on the show alongside Claire Foy, who starred opposite him in the historical drama miniseries A Very British Scandal, when Colbert addressed the rumors surrounding whether the android Avenger will appear in the movie.

“This is a really great question. And, again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you. You’re asking if… ‘Am I in Doctor Strange?’… Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don’t know. Am I? What do you think?… I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said and aforementioned Doctor Strange.”

All jokes aside, the affairs of recent MCU storylines mean that such rumors aren’t wholly unfounded; though Vision was killed during the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Disney Plus miniseries WandaVision saw the character’s body reassembled, but void of the previous version’s memories. This reassembled synthezoid eventually regains his memories during the events of the show, fleeing the scene shortly after.

Also of note is the romance between Vision and Wanda Maximoff, who has been long confirmed as a central character in Multiverse of Madness. Scarlet Witch’s role as a major character is an ample opportunity to explore or play on the aftermath of WandaVision, where her emotional trauma was key to the plot.

Bettany’s secrecy about the rumors echoes Marvel’s tendency to keep their plot details under wraps, even from their own actors depending on the situation. Just as well, as it seems we’ll only be getting the answers when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6.