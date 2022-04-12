Marvel keeping ‘Doctor Strange 2’ under wraps until the week of release

While we were all growing impatient for Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive, the web-slinging blockbuster was beset on all sides by a relentless stream of leaks, but immediate Marvel Cinematic Universe successor Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn’t faced any such issues so far.

One of the most popular conspiracy theories was that Sony were behind the No Way Home information being disseminated online, and when you remember the studio sent Morbius director Daniel Espinosa out into the wild to ruin the movie a week before it hit theaters, it makes sense before you even consider the watertight veil of secrecy that remains around Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, we can’t forget that Harry Styles’ cameo in Eternals was ruined the second the world premiere ended, which is likely when the press will spill the beans on Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel.

As you can see below, that won’t be for a while, after Erik Davis and Rob Keyes hinted that nobody is seeing the Doctor Strange sequel until the very first screening.

NEW: Disney will be giving #DoctorStrange the STAR WARS and ENDGAME treatment. No one sees the full film until 5/2. Reactions will follow the premiere. Reviews to drop the next morning. This is due to spoilers & keeping the surprises hidden till as close to release as possible pic.twitter.com/i1EETLiVhb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 11, 2022

On a serious note, #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness is so full of crazy surprises / spoilers / reveals Disney will not show the movie before junket interviews. First FULL screening is for premiere AFTER the interviews. Star Wars level secrecy. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 11, 2022

No Way Home will have obviously been a factor behind the decision, but based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, we’re thrilled that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t giving the game away too early. The concept has the scope and potential for surprises that even the most ardent MCU fans won’t see coming, which is part of the reason why the hype is continuing to gather near-unstoppable momentum in the final few weeks.