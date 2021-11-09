Fans Think Sony Are Behind The Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks

Kevin Feige runs a very tight ship over at Marvel Studios, but the producer’s latest creative collaboration with Sony on Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen massive holes blown in the hull by a series of potentially major leaks ruining many of the movie’s biggest surprises over a month ahead of release.

The internet is already having a field day imagining Feige’s exasperation towards Sony failing to keep a lid on anything related to the upcoming comic book blockbuster, something that almost never happens when he’s flying solo as the architect and main driving force behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As fans continue to wait for the mythical second full-length trailer, some folks on social media are suggesting that Sony are the ones responsible, based on rumored disagreements with the MCU boss over whether or not to feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the hotly-anticipated promo.

Sony is definitely behind all these leaks. I know Feige is mad as hell 😂 https://t.co/QgxMVEqXDf — Julez (@JULEZ_91) November 9, 2021

Exactly. This never happens to Marvel Studios on their own. Sony is an absolute joke and mess. Look at all tbe leaks from their films. Trailers leak early. Photos leaked. This is massive. If I were Feige I be furious with Sony executives. — Ger (@gmalone13) November 9, 2021

feige didn't want to put three spidey in the trailer. Then, sony leak it for free — 🌻 (@ArthurPablooo) November 9, 2021

Oh Kevin Feige cannot not trust anyone at this point!🤣

Because it's hilarious of how a fan base promotes every single leak to market the film even more than what Sony and Marvel does. 😅



We're all going to be a static and probably might cry with tears of joy when we see them. — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) November 9, 2021

Sony executive sending John campea leaks to try to pressure feige to let them release their version of trailer 2. 😤😤 — Red Team (@RedTeam023) November 9, 2021

Can't stop thinking about how news broke that Feige was personally meeting with Sony's marketing team to discuss how exactly they were gonna market #SpiderManNowWayHome and the fact that there's been more "leaks" for this than any other movie ever. Seems kindaaaa intentional pic.twitter.com/yG2EoCimXu — Weird People 27 (@WeirdPeople27) November 9, 2021

You know what I’m thinking now. 🤔

There was a report a couple days ago Kevin Feige got his way and will NOT show Tobey & Andrew in the trailer.

What if this leak is promo to get people talking.. what if it was leaked by Sony themselves secretly? It had to come from somewhere. https://t.co/HxQ0ujKHnc — AVON (@MagicHandz) November 9, 2021

Did they stop though or are Sony just merely allowing such leaks to happen because it’s the same level of marketing bit practically free. Based on their rumored dispute with Kevin Feige over the next No Way Home trailer they seem to want everything known. https://t.co/Fx8e6A4983 — Jay Thomas (@AKAJohnAtkinson) November 9, 2021

POV: you are a random Sony employee, Kevin Feige visits the office for the 8th time in the last 3 months after yet another leak pic.twitter.com/BFNCYtKiPI — красавец (No Way Home era) (@IGoOutRolling) November 9, 2021

Few big budget epics have been under as intense a spotlight as Spider-Man: No Way Home over the last few months, and Sony appear to have been responding in kind by allowing countless behind the scenes snaps, stills and set videos to make their way online without even the merest threat of an internet-wide takedown, so maybe the fanciful theory isn’t all that wide of the mark.