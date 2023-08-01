Pee-wee Herman’s iconic bike, explained

When you think of Paul Reuben‘s Pee-wee Herman, a few things likely come to mind: his red bowtie, silly smile, and iconic red and white bicycle that took him on so many great adventures. Herman’s bicycle wasn’t just something he used to get from one place to another; it was a beloved possession and something engraved in our entertainment-loving minds forever.

There are some pieces of pop culture so iconic that it feels like we’d all be a little less well-rounded if they didn’t exist. Think the boombox from Say Anything, Indiana Jones’ hat and whip, McLovin’s license, or Dorothy’s ruby red slippers — they are staples to entertainment and iconic slices of pop culture history.

Herman’s bike is no different, and in the wake of Reubens’ untimely passing, fans are thinking back to the incredible journey we took with his iconic character and the bicycle that made it all possible.

What kind of bike does Pee-wee Herman ride?

Herman’s bike is a 1953 Schwinn DX Cruiser, and you can actually visit one of the bikes used in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure at The Bicycle Museum of America in New Bremen, Ohio.

Those who bike know that in terms of comfort, style, and an incredible ride — Schwinn knows how to craft a bicycle. They might not be the go-to choice for hardcore bikers, but anyone who has ever enjoyed a ride with friends or a leisurely solo adventure has likely been on a Schwinn at some point.

Herman felt that the bike was the “best bike in the entire world,” and an entire film centered around his journey to find it, so we’d say it being a staple to film is what Reubens was hoping for.

Why was Pee-wee Hermans’ bike so iconic?

To go along with what we said before, Herman’s bike was so iconic because of his adoration for it. Reubens’ character was childlike in nature, with enough sarcasm and a level of humor that allowed him to appeal to audiences of all ages, and his love for the bicycle is something we can all relate to.

Haven’t you ever loved something so much you’d go on a grand adventure for it? Is there something in your life that makes you feel so free and whole that you’d feel incomplete without it? For Herman, that was his bicycle, and he certainly wasn’t going to let someone get away with stealing it. In Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, he sets out to find the bicycle that he’s sure his arch nemesis and neighbor (that’s a bad combination, trust us) is the one who took it.

One missing bicycle lends to the journey of a lifetime, and for that reason — and many more, it’s hard to imagine Herman without it. So as you honor Reubens’ life by enjoying his work and binge-watching some of his greatest films, take a close look at the bicycle he cares so much about; maybe it’ll inspire you to remember the thing you feel that same passion but in your own life. Be it a Schwinn or a journal, a retro gaming console or a book, we’re all better for taking time to enjoy life in all of its ups and downs. May we all channel Herman’s energy as we embrace it.