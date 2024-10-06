‘People are turning into actual NPCs’: Man lives out ‘GTA V’ in flawless style, complete with watermelon cameo

An NPC A TikTok user is going viral after filming himself living out a sequence that could have come straight from the popular action-adventure video game Grand Theft Auto (the upcoming GTA V, specifically). The user in question is JUAN (username @jewtaco) and, in the 27-second clip — which is captioned “He #mad” — he approaches the scene of a car crash he’s just been involved in.

As it turns out, one of the two cars involved, which belongs to JUAN, is flipped onto its roof (presumably, nobody was badly injured in the collision). He reaches into the upside-down vehicle, while its radio plays to itself, and takes out a piece of watermelon like he’s using it to regain some health points, just like in GTA.

While that’s all happening, another man is on his cell phone (possibly the other individual involved in the collision). He asks JUAN, “Hey, dude, what are you doing?” before filming him and saying, “Yeah, this guy just pulled out a watermelon from his car, which he thought was fantastic.” JUAN proceeds to stand still, proudly holding out the banged-up fruit loot until the video ends.

Naturally, this scenario garnered a lively (and typically mixed) response from fellow TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

For several people, the part that grabbed their attention completely was the man filming JUAN — sportscaster Scott Hanson. Comments ranged from awed recognitions chiming “Bro that’s Scott Hanson,” to confused queries of “Is that Scott Hanson?”

Others commented on the seemingly bizarre fact that Hanson’s irritation seemed to be more focused on the collection of the watermelon than the accident itself.

“I love how he said “He just pulled a watermelon out of his car” like he witnessed bro commit a federal crime.”

Several people also referred to the popular cultural phenomenon of telling people they “can’t park there” after crashing their cars. Comments of that nature included, “you can’t park there sir,” “you can’t park there mate,” “I don’t think he could park there,” and “I thought they were still in there and you were gonna say “You can’t park here”.”

Someone else found the fact that JUAN didn’t speak hilarious, writing, “Not saying a word made this 10x’s funnier.”

Some made the connection between the events in the video and Grand Theft Auto, saying things like, ““hey dude whatyadoin” bruh that sounded like a gta pedestrian,” “That was the most realistic gta video i have ever seen,” “If the gta 6 npcs aren’t like this i don’t want it,” “I’m starting to believe we are in gta 10 server,” “npc ahh “Hey dude, what are you doing?!”” and “People are turning in to actual NPC’s.”

According to Scientific American (referencing the print article “Do We Live in a Simulation? Chances Are about 50–50” in SA Space & Physics Vol. 3 No. 6 (December 2020)), the chances of us living in a simulation are as strong the chances of us being real biological creatures. Maybe JUAN’s video is further evidence that we really are just characters in somebody else’s video game.

