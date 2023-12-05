What Tom Petty song is in the trailer for ‘GTA 6?’

After a full decade of waiting, the first proper glimpse of Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here.

The game’s very first trailer arrived online a touch early, thanks to a premature leak, and instantly dazzled eager Rockstar fans. It offers up a gorgeous look at what fans can expect from the next entry in the mega-popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, complete with an introduction to our new protagonist: Lucia.

Lucia will serve as the series’ first female protagonist since 1999, alongside her unnamed partner, who is also featured heavily across the minute and a half trailer. Updated graphics make a tried-and-true setting appear brand new, ramping up excitement for a return to Vice City. The city is based around Florida — a fact that prompted quick jokes about Florida Man: The Game — and features dazzling waterside scenery, complete with towering high rises, palm trees, beaches, and what looks to be plenty of coastal shenanigans.

Perhaps the best feature of the trailer is its soundtrack, which perfectly blends with the slightly chaotic vibe that carries throughout. As cars race past, women dance on cars, and men wrestle with alligators, a familiar, classic voice warbles out a surprisingly mellow tune. You all may be too young to recognize Tom Petty, but I’d know that voice in an instant. But the song he’s singing? Not so much.

What song is featured in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer?

Tom Petty has contributed some beloved tracks to the world of music over the years, but most people know him best for “Free Falling” or “I Won’t Back Down.” The song featured in GTA 6‘s debut trailer isn’t among his best known, but its no mystery song. The catchy tune currently stuck in your head is “Love Is a Long Road,” which comes from the rocker’s first solo album, Full Moon Fever, released in 1989.

Its even considered one of Petty’s greatest songs, but its got fierce competition in that arena. Regardless of its relevance before Rockstar got ahold of it, the track’s new status as the official soundtrack to GTA 6‘s first look is sure to earn it some additional relevance. Soon, it’ll be up there with “American Girl.”