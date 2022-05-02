Petition To Drop Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Passes 3 Million

In the wake of Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard, an online petition to remove her from 'Aquaman 2' reaches 3 million signatures.

An online petition to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 has surpassed 3 million signatures.

As the defamation lawsuit brought by actor Johnny Depp against his former spouse Amber Heard enters its fourth week, an online petition to have Heard removed from the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 has reached over 3 million signatures and continues to grow.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 op/ed she wrote for the Washington Post titled I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence – And Faced Our Culture’s Wrath. Though the article does not mention Depp by name, he claims it implies that he abused Heard, and that it negatively impacted his acting career. He alleges that he lost the part of Captain Jack Sparrow as a conquence of what Heard wrote.

Depp is suing the Aquaman star for $50 million. Heard, in turn, is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

Depp fans have rallied behind him after compelling testimony from the legendary actor, his family members, friends, and employees.

In 2021, Depp sued UK tabloid The Sun for libel after journalist Dan Wooten described him as a “wifebeater.” However, Judge Andrew Nicol issued a damning verdict against the actor. After reviewing the evidence, he ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of domestic violence Heard claimed were “substantially true”. The British High Court denied Depp’s request for an appeal.

As was the case with the UK trial, the former Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star continues to score big points in the court of public opinon, with many spectators convinced by his account of events.

Should the petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reach 4.5 million signatures, it will become one of the most-signed petitions on the platform.

The trial in Fairfax is ongoing, with testimony from the defense starting this week.